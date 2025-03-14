Leeds United are currently scheduled to have twice as many early kick-offs in the Championship this season compared to title rivals Sheffield United.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke said recently he had 'given up' on common sense being applied after several United fixtures were selected for live broadcast in the 12:30pm lunchtime slot.

This weekend, Leeds travel to West London where they meet Queens Park Rangers for yet another 12:30pm kick-off.

By the end of this season, 30 per cent of Leeds' league games will have taken place at midday, without taking into consideration more fixtures may yet be moved to suit TV bosses.

Sheffield United have gone toe-to-toe with the Whites throughout the 2024/25 campaign, as have Burnley, but combined, the two teams are scheduled to play early just 15 times, one more than Leeds' tally alone.

The Blades are slated to participate in the early kick-off just seven times this season, while Burnley are scheduled for eight such fixtures. Remaining games are subject to change, but neither side is expected to surpass the 14 early kick-offs Leeds will have played by May 3 on the final day, which includes six of their last 12 and due to the Whites' popularity with television audiences can still be expected to rise.

"I don't like early kick-offs and especially with three games in six days but I don't complain about this, we're used to it," Farke said after a 1-0 loss at Blackburn earlier this season, which kicked off at 1:30pm.

“It's not beneficial for the quality of the games playing three in six days, you want to see the best players fully recovered to have the best possible games. But nevertheless we could have started better, I don't want to use this as an excuse. Personally I don't like them at all."

This week, Leeds' home game against Preston North End, to be played in mid-April, was moved to an early kick-off and met with derision by supporters on social media. Farke has previously spoken about losing the love of supporters in order to appease broadcasters.

“First of all, I always hope the fixture schedule is positive for our supporters; it’s a supporters game, and you give them the opportunity in terms of travel times to make it for the games,” he said.

“If you’re just thinking about TV and not the supporters who attend the stadium, you will one day lose the love of our fanbase. This is my first worry.

“When you judge it just with common sense, all the supporters want the best players on the pitch and recovered, they want to see a proper product, proper football quality.

“If you’re just back in the early hours of Thursday morning and play Saturday, you have to have more changes and rotate.”

United's record in early kick-offs is cause for concern, too; the team have won only two of their last seven in all competitions. While the timing of a game should not necessarily impact performance levels, there is a clear trend which should be addressed ahead of upcoming matches.