The Whites were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers despite having dominated large sections of the game, and remain third in the table with three games left. Leicester City, in second, have a game in hand over Daniel Farke's men, who are next in action against Middlesbrough a week on Monday. Here's the YEP take on a frustrating afternoon at Elland Road.

Good day

Willy Gnonto

DISAGREEMENT: Between Leeds United forwards Patrick Bamford, right, and Mateo Joseph, centre.

The Italian international was returned to the starting line-up and did his level best to justify that decision with the most promising attacking performance in a Leeds shirt. He was bright, brave, wanted the ball and took shots on. He got in faces, got at defenders and worked hard all game. What's more, the plan was for him to play about 60 minutes and yet he wanted to stay on beyond the 80 he actually played.

Bad day

Joel Piroe

Given a rare start by Farke, Piroe knew this was a big chance and he had to take it. Perhaps that was on his mind too much in certain situations, where he looked to shoot from less-than-ideal places. His hold-up play wasn't good enough to allow him to have much of a positive influence. And though service to him wasn't great, he didn't make it happen for himself either.

Crysencio Summerville

The Dutchman has been so good for so long this season, providing so many crucial goals and assists. Of late, however, he has struggled to reproduce the kind of moments that have made him a Player of the Season candidate. Blackburn were not the first team to double up on him and congest the area in which he likes to operate. You can sense his frustration. And when his general passing suffers, you know there has to be some tension there.Mateo Joseph

If Patrick Bamford was going to come out of the team then Joseph will undoubtedly have expected to be the next cab off the rank. His cameo appearances since Chelsea have generally been good, promising and suggested Leeds have a real player on their hands. But Farke turned to Piroe instead up top and Joseph was given just the final minutes of the game to try and make something happen.

Daniel Farke

Changes felt necessary after Tuesday and few would have argued with his trio of withdrawals from the starting line-up. Few would have argued about two of the three who came into the side. But giving Piroe a run up top was the most unexpected of his alterations. In any case, while Leeds were slightly better in terms of creating danger than they were on Tuesday, none of his changes made a difference to the scoreline. And none of his substitutions did either. In all, he was unable to dissuade those convinced of the notion that he struggles to change a game with his bench and tactical tweaks.

Off-camera momentsEvery week in the substitutes' rondo there's a playful argument about who should go in the middle to try and win the ball, but none have ever been as fiery as the to-do between Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford. It started with words, then a little push from Bamford, who was shrugged off by the youngster. Captain Liam Cooper came over with a smile and an arm around Joseph and Glen Kamara tried to placate him too, but the 20-year-old was having none of it. Eventually, after Kamara and Daniel James took turns in comforting him and Cooper embraced him again, Joseph's ire subsided. It was the kind of disagreement you would expect from footballers in training on a semi-frequent basis, it just played out in front of thousands at Elland Road.

Connor Roberts gathering players into the huddle while Ampadu was doing the coin toss to give them a pep talk. Crysencio Summerville then addressed the team before Ampadu returned and took over.Gnonto grinning, laughing and shaking his head after Tyrhys Dolan tried the same flick that brought him success earlier in the game, the Italian wise to this one and putting in a thudding tackle to win the ball.