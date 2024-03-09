Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Whites struggled, initially, but eventually assumed a comfortable position with what Daniel Farke saw as a mature performance on the road from his men. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

MIXED BAG: From Junior Firpo, right, pictured celebrating with goalscorer Patrick Bamford after his sublime cross set up the Whites no 9 to put Leeds United ahead at Sheffield Wednesday. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The skipper was dominant and mopped up so much that at least one of his team-mates owes him a case of his favourite tipple. Sheffield Wednesday couldn't beat Ampadu even when they beat Illan Meslier. Performances like this make a mockery of the £7m Leeds paid Chelsea for the Welshman's services. Midfielder or defender, it matters little, he's a classy operator and he's proving too good for the Championship.

Daniel Farke

When you make changes to a winning team and they're not the changes people expect, you can expect to hear it if things go wrong. But the decision to bring in Willy Gnonto for Daniel James yielded the second goal. And no one can argue with 34 points from a possible 36. It's an incredible run and Farke deserves every crumb of the cake he plans to eat on his sofa as the fixture schedule finally delivers a mini-break for Leeds.

Patrick Bamford

When he's in form, his hold-up play and his ability to find others can be so effective for Leeds United. That was the case at Wednesday, albeit after his goal in first half stoppage time. Up to that point he didn't figure enough. But after the goal, which showcased his excellent movement, he was a big problem for the Owls. The touch for the second goal was really nice. Eight goals now. Who'd have thought, back in the Autumn?

Junior Firpo

That cross for Patrick Bamford's goal was incredible. Sliding it across the face of goal took an entire line of defenders out of the play and put a goal on a plate for Bamford. It was equal parts vision and delivery. Perfection.

Bad day

Junior Firpo

He dashed around like a madman trying to defend situations that required composure in the first half and had it not been for Ampadu, the left-back would have been copping serious flak for likely concessions. He's had his defensive issues in the past but this was a difficult one. The assist and some positive attacking play means he can still look back fondly on this result, because he did contribute.

Ian Poveda

Watching on helpless to contribute for his loan club as they lost to his parent club must have been frustrating for the attacker. He's made a name for himself for the Owls since he moved to Hillsborough but the terms of his loan meant he was ineligible. If only he had gone permanently, as Leeds first suggested, he'd have been out there enjoying himself.

Off-camera moments

Backroom staff sorting the Leeds mascot out with a tracksuit to match the players. Patrick Bamford later sorted her out with his shirt and Willy Gnonto made sure she got a photo.

Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph with their scarves up to the eyeballs on a bitterly cold South Yorkshire night.

Liam Cooper physically accosting Joe Gelhardt and feigning a knee to the head, as the substitutes took part in a Rondo during the warm-up.

Glen Kamara theatrically covering his head and ducking as a James Beadle' clearance in the warm-up landed a good 10 yards beyond the Finland international. Connor Roberts and referee Sam Allison high fiving.

Georginio Rutter standing out on his own before the game began, looking skyward for a moment or two before crossing himself and rejoining his team-mates for the huddle.

Barry Bannan going to the officials at half-time to make a complaint, presumably about the amount of time added on played before Leeds scored, and then explaining his problem to Ampadu as the captains walked off together.

Mateo Joseph whacking a ball at an unsuspecting Joe Gelhardt, then targeting Connor Roberts with less success.

Summerville getting the fans going as he headed to take a corner.

Farke holding his arms out wide as Firpo played a lazy clearance straight to a blue and white shirt 30 yards from Leeds' goal. The Leeds boss' bemused look to his opposite number as Danny Rohl exploded after Bamford win a free-kick.

Poveda on the pitch having moments with his Leeds pals, including Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Farke.