Leeds United were denied the chance to extend their Championship winning streak on Saturday after failing to find the back of the net against Blackburn Rovers. A Todd Cantwell penalty was enough for the home side to bank their third consecutive victory, moving them to just two points outside the play-off spots.

Leeds are ahead of former leaders Sunderland after fellow title and promotion rivals Sheffield United earned another crucial three points. The Whites are currently third, three points off the Blades at the top of the table.

Their visit to Ewood Park was a blockbuster occasion which saw the full allocation of 7,071 tickets for the away stand sold out. Leeds continue to boast some of the highest attendances both home and away this season as they push to return to the Premier League next year.

As we approach the final weeks of 2024, let’s take a look at how Leeds’ average away attendance numbers compare to their closest rivals and the rest of the Championship so far.

6 . Bristol City Average away attendance: 1,175 | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images Photo Sales