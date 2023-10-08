Leeds United bounce into an international break on the back of successive wins thanks to their 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe kept the three points at Elland Road despite a spirited showing from the Robins, who cancelled out James' opener through Kal Naismith. Daniel Farke's team selection was a head scratcher until the side lined up, with teenager Archie Gray filling in at right-back, but the German got it spot on.

Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW DIMENSION: Leeds United teen Archie Gray shrugs off Bristol City's Sam Bell as part of another stellar performance, but this time at right back. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Sam Byram

Finishing his third 90-plus minute outing in seven days was a huge plus for him and for Leeds. His performance was tremendous, too. Showed so much intelligence on and off the ball. Gave Bristol City very little and made important blocks. If he's fit and in this form he plays and the left-back problem is no more.

Archie Gray

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing right-back for England Under 17s is one thing, doing it in the Championship is quite another but Gray can stick it on his CV. He passed the test with flying colours, emerging with the ball time and time again.

Georginio Rutter

We'll discuss the miss later, the overall performance was joyful. Rutter was everywhere. Down by his own cornerflag making tackles, shielding the ball and helping Leeds out of pressure, retaining possession in the opposition half and creating chances in the final third. He worked his socks off.

Daniel Farke

Twenty-four hours after his forensic explanation of Joel Piroe's selection at 10, the Dutchman popped up on the edge of the box to score. It was the kind of goal Piroe scored plenty of times for Swansea and the very practical demonstration Farke needed to hammer home his point. The Gray selection at right-back worked out just fine, too.

Pascal Struijk

His two previous outings with the captain's armband were less-than-impressive cup outings against Cardiff City and Salford City but this one will be a fond memory. Third time lucky, although it owed more to his ability than luck. He led by example, bringing physicality out of possession and poise when he had the ball. Farke believes the youngster is growing as a leader.

Bad day

Georginio Rutter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That miss. Mon Dieu. It's a good job the rest of his performance contributed so mightily to Leeds' victory.

Off-camera

Luke Ayling catching up with ex-Bristol City winger Scott Murray who was Robins' kitman by the time Ayling arrived at Ashton Gate.

Farke imploring Gray to get further up the pitch to make himself an option.

Nigel Pearson, who arrived on crutches and has been due for back surgery, managing from a seated position, having to summon staff members to him to deliver messages to players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayling with an encouraging whack for Gray deep in the first half with the veteran warming up on that side.

Farke appealing for calm with Leeds 1-0 up and dominating, as Gray runs down the right, beating Bell and eventually winning an attacking throw.

Bamford throwing an arm around Rutter as the striker came out for the second half and giving him a pep talk.

Rutter shaking off the attempts of Rob Dickie to make amends after an accidental clash in the area early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke calming his bench as he and fourth official Leigh Doughty spoke after Ampadu was felled without a free-kick and then Piroe was penalised seconds later.

The Leeds manager punching the air as the final whistle went having seconds earlier been remonstrating with the officials.