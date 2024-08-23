Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford misses out at Hillsborough this evening with a 'small hamstring issue' this evening.

The striker will sit out the Yorkshire derby after picking up the hamstring problem in training this week, Daniel Farke confirmed to Sky Sports ahead of the match.

Bamford's minutes were carefully managed during pre-season as the 30-year-old was overcoming a knee complaint which kept him out of the Whites' run-in at the end of last season.

This is the latest in a string of issues sustained by the experienced attacker, dating back several years. Mateo Joseph, meanwhile, continues up front and fellow attacker Joel Piroe starts on the bench with Brenden Aaronson preferred in the No. 10 role.

There is a possibility Bamford returns to the matchday group next weekend when Leeds host Hull City at Elland Road, although Farke could not guarantee the striker’s fitness and as a result, may miss out once more.