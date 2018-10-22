Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson hoping goals will prove worth to Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson is hoping that his goals for the Whites under-23s side will help show Marcelo Bielsa his worth at Elland Road.

Edmondson, who bagged a hat-trick for Carlos Corberan's side against Barnsley in a 4-1 victory on Friday, has appeared once this season as a substitute for the Argentine in a 19 minute cameo role during the 2-1 home defeat to Birmingham City last month.

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson makes his debut against QPR last season.

The 17-year-old has had a fast rise to prominence in LS11 after joining the club from York City in January.

Edmondson made an instance impact for United's under-18s after bagging a number of goals before being fast tracked into the under-23s. The youngster then completed his quick ascent as he was handed his senior debut by former boss Paul Heckingbottom against QPR on the final day of last season.

Bielsa, who has praised Edmondson for his attitude in first team training, has named the striker on the bench on a handful of occasions this campaign and now he is hoping that his goals in the Professional Development League will prove he's working hard to make a name for himself even at an early age.

"It's good that the gaffer likes to bring in the young players," Edmondson told LUTV.

Leeds United celebrate at Guiseley in pre-season.

"He puts faith and trust in us. It's good for me to get goals in the under-23s to show him that I'm still knocking and I'm still learning and I'm still willing to put in the effort.

"Hopefully I can keep progressing and make that step up."

Bielsa has remained staunch in his approach of allowing time for youngsters to settle with Edmondson, Jack Clarke and Jamie Shackleton three in particular who are making names for themselves at Thorp Arch.

The 63-year-old though believes that remaining patient is key for the development of United's youth.

“Young players – we value them with their conditions and their skills, then we have to find the right moment to make them play so they can express their skills," Bielsa said in early August.

“We have to choose the right time with the young players in the first team. We never have to use young players because we have the obligation to solve a problem.

“So the goal is to use young players in some specific moments so the team can protect them. It will help them – it has to help them to become a more better player. It is why we never talk about solutions for young players."