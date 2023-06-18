Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United striker Rodrigo faces waiting game with decision taken and stakes high

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has taken a fresh decision over Leeds United striker Rodrigo.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th Jun 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 18:39 BST

Rodrigo is back with the Spain squad for this month’s two Nations League clashes and the 32-year-old Whites star was put straight back in the starting line up for Thursday night’s semi-final against Italy. The Leeds striker was taken off at the half-time interval of a match in which his side sealed a last gasp 2-1 success to set up tonight’s final against Croatia in Rotterdam. But Rodrigo has dropped to the bench for this evening’s contest which kicks off at 7.45pm and is being screened live on Viaplay Sports 1.

BIG NIGHT: For Leeds United forward Rodrigo, above, with Spain. Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images.BIG NIGHT: For Leeds United forward Rodrigo, above, with Spain. Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images.
