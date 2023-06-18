Leeds United striker Rodrigo faces waiting game with decision taken and stakes high

Rodrigo is back with the Spain squad for this month’s two Nations League clashes and the 32-year-old Whites star was put straight back in the starting line up for Thursday night’s semi-final against Italy. The Leeds striker was taken off at the half-time interval of a match in which his side sealed a last gasp 2-1 success to set up tonight’s final against Croatia in Rotterdam. But Rodrigo has dropped to the bench for this evening’s contest which kicks off at 7.45pm and is being screened live on Viaplay Sports 1.