Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford voices regret over clash with Norwich City stopper Tim Krul

Patrick Bamford has voiced regret over his clash with Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul last weekend, saying the incident failed to set a “good example” to watching supporters.

Bamford and Krul were involved in a confrontation moments after the end of Norwich’s 3-1 win at Elland Road, with Krul leaning his head into the Leeds striker during a brief scuffle.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

The Football Association chose not to pursue the incident and Krul was unrepentant about it, saying: “I walked over and what's the striker called, Bamford? He was giving Ben Godfrey all sorts and grabbing him. So I said ‘come on’ and pushed him away. There was a lot of tension out there.”

Norwich’s victory in a key fixture took them above Leeds at the top of the Championship and the importance of the occasion boiled over at full-time.

Bamford, who appeared as a substitute and scored a consolation goal in injury-time, described the moment as “handbags” but admitted he regretted the clash which played out in front of a large crowd and a live TV audience.

“I quite like that side of the game and it was handbags really,” he said. “But there’s a fine line because on the pitch players give a lot of chat. They say they’re going to do this, going to do that but nothing happens.

“We’ve got to make sure and realise - and you don’t really realise in the moment - that there are a lot of kids watching in the stands and on TV. Putting your head against somebody, even if it’s nothing, is all about egos and it’s not setting a good example to the kids, showing them that it’s right.

“That’s one thing we need to be careful of as a game: just remember that we are idols to some people and we’ve got to set a good example.”

Referee Stuart Attwell did not punish either player at the time and the FA confirmed on Monday that it would take no further action against Krul having received Attwell’s match report.