Bamford appeared on the new 'My Mate's a Footballer' podcast from BBC Sounds, alongside comedian Joe Wilkinson in which the pair discussed various topics including teammates, untold dressing room tales and the 30-year-old's experience representing Leeds this season.

During the first episode Wilkinson queries who Bamford believes is the most popular and likeable footballer he has encountered in the game, to which the Leeds forward replied Manchester City and England man Kalvin Phillips.

"Honestly, yeah. He's one of the nicest kids - he's not a kid anymore - he's always smiling, he's just a proper nice guy," Bamford said.

"I can't imagine anyone saying Kalvin's a k***," the Leeds striker added in jest. "He's not, especially off the pitch."

"When he was playing for us at Leeds he was integral to how we played.

"It's tough for him isn't it, he's going from being one of the best players at Leeds and going to Man City and he's got one of the best players in the world in his position. [Rodri] is just like a metronome, isn't he? There's not really much you can say. When he does come into the team you're always going to draw comparables between them."

Bamford also revealed a previously unheard tale relating to the popular Man City and England figure's time at Leeds under revered head coach Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentine, renowned for the separation he maintains from his players, supposedly shared a personal exchange with Leeds-born Phillips, Bamford says.

"This sums up how nice of a guy he [Phillips] is and how much everyone loves him. Bielsa obviously, he was different in terms of the way he was with players and until we got promoted there was never that one-to-one [relationship], you never saw him relax a little bit, he was always pushing you.

"He said to Kalvin, if he had to pick one footballer to marry his daughter, he would pick him, so that kind of sums it up," Bamford added.