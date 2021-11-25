Bamford has been sidelined since injuring his ankle in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on September 17, the Whites no 9 initially believing he would be facing four weeks out.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa then said earlier this month that the issue was not a simple injury, Bamford having now missed United's last nine games in league and cup since the draw at St James' Park.

Good news then emerged earlier this week as United showed footage of Bamford training on the grass in a ball exercise with Robin Koch who himself is on the comeback trail.

UPDATE: From Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford on his recovery from an ankle injury, the Whites no 9 pictured during his most recent outing in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United in mid-September. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Speaking on the Official Leeds United Podcast, Bamford has now provided a further positive update - after an initial scare at the weekend over his healing ankle.

"I'm actually really good to be fair," said Bamford, asked how he was getting on and when he would be back playing.

"This doesn’t sound too good but last week I hurt my ankle again. But it wasn’t bad.

"I twisted it just when I was outside running like doing full speed stuff and moving about and they thought ‘oh, has he re-done the injury?'

"But really when they checked it, the ligament has pretty much healed and obviously it heals thicker than it originally was so every movement I do it catches on the ligament.

"But on Saturday I tried with the anaesthetic, just doing a full thing outside and it was fine, so I had a little injection after that, just a little steroid injection.

"I don't know whether it's scar tissue with a ligament but when you look at the scans and stuff, compared to what it was, it is there now and it's strong and structurally sound."

