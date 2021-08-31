Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford jumps up England order for World Cup qualifiers

ENGLAND AWAITS: For Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Picture by Steve Riding.

Whites no 9 Bamford finally earned his first England call-up when named in Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the September clashes against Hungary, Andorra and Poland last week.

Bamford was one of just three natural centre-forwards selected by Southgate whose squad is minus the services of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford as the Red Devils forward recovers from shoulder surgery,

But Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has now been forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury, leaving Bamford and Three Lions captain Harry Kane as the only natural centre forwards, albeit the versatile Raheem Sterling is included too.

Calvert-Lewin has a broken toe and slight thigh strain and will stay with the Toffees for treatment instead of joining up with the Three Lions.

Southgate has no plans to call up a replacement, despite the form of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood who has scored three goals in three games at the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Greenwood remains in Southgate’s long term plans but the Three Lions boss sees the Red Devils striker as one for the future who needs time to develop his game.

Bamford had been continually left out of Southgate’s squads, despite being the second-highest scoring Englishman of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Whites no 9 finished joint fourth in the Golden Boot race after netting 17 times.

Three Lions captain Kane was the only English player to have scored more goals, topping the goalscoring charts with 23.