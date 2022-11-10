Mateo Joseph has issued a statement on social media following his full debut in a Leeds United shirt, expressing his delight at making his bow in the professional game. The 19-year-old played the entire game as Leeds were defeated 1-0 by Boubacar Traore’s late strike at Molineux.

Joseph began on the left-hand side of Leeds’ attack against Wolves, having scored 12 times for the club’s Under-21 side already this season. The Spaniard – signed from Espanyol in January – gave a good account of himself in the West Midlands, drawing praise from assistant head coach Rene Maric at full-time.

"It's a disappointment, because we thought that the group that we put on the pitch played a very good game,” Jesse Marsch’s Austrian assistant said.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Matteo Joseph of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on November 09, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I thought that the performance on the young guys was very good,” he added.

Joseph made his Leeds debut alongside three others in midweek, as experienced goalkeeper Joel Robles, teenage midfielder Darko Gyabi and summer signing Sonny Perkins all took to the field for the first time representing the senior side.

19-year-old Joseph posted on Instagram, saying: “It was not the result that I would have liked to achieve in my official debut at @leedsunited, but I am very happy with this achievement. Thank you for your messages and support. The best is yet to come.”