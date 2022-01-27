The Cameroonian, who penned a two-year deal in 2020 that will expire this summer, has found himself outside of Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Thorp Arch and last played the Under 23s in April.

Leeds were open to the 21-year-old's departure in the summer, but a move away did not materialise until today, when he moved to the Scottish Championship outfit.

Kamwa's time at Leeds was impacted by injury, which forced him to miss a large chunk of the 2019/20 campaign. Prior to that Under 23s season being cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, Kamwa had been in fine form with three goals in five Professional Development League and Premier League Cup appearances.

Last season he started eight of Leeds' Premier League 2 fixtures and came off the bench on three occasions, but managed just two goals. The summer 2020 arrivals of Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, who have both found themselves involved with the first team this season, and the emergence of Max Dean, saw Kamwa slip down the pecking order at Thorp Arch.

His new loan club, Dunfermline, sit ninth in the 10-team Scottish Championship and have struggled for goals this season, with just 20 from their 22 fixtures. Pars manager John Hughes, who was appointed in November last year, is somewhat known to Leeds fans, having proclaimed current Whites defender Leo Hjelde to be the 'next Virgil van Dijk.'

Hughes was previously boss of Ross County, who took Hjelde on loan from Celtic. The teenager impressed during his time at Victoria Park and despite returning to Celtic in the summer, he made a move to Elland Road in August and signed a four-year deal. Bielsa handed Hjelde his first-team debut earlier this month in the FA Cup tie at West Ham United and used him as a first-half substitute in the Premier League against the same opposition a week later.

Kamwa becomes Hughes' fourth signing since taking over at Dunfermline. Earlier today he assured Pars supporters that the club was doing all they could to bring in reinforcements.

LOAN MOVE - Bobby Kamwa has left Leeds United to join Dunfermline Athletic on loan for the rest of the season. Pic: LUFC

"Every player, every supporter, wants to see your club doing business," he said.