Leeds United striker Joel Piroe reveals post-transfer window relief and classy Mateo Joseph stance
Piroe was introduced late on as a second half substitute taking his chance and putting the game to bed following Joseph's opener in the 63rd minute.
The Dutchman has come in for criticism lately, largely due to his ill-fitting deployment in the No. 10 role, however the 25-year-old showed his striking instinct with a finish beyond Tigers goalkeeper Ivan Pandur at Elland Road.
Speaking after the game, Piroe felt Leeds dominated and were deserving of all three points which takes them up to fourth in the Championship table after back-to-back victories and three clean sheets in-a-row.
"It's a relief to have your first home win of the season," the Leeds striker said, before commenting on the recent transfer window which saw several key players depart.
"We back ourselves, we're happy with how the group is and we believe in each other completely."
As for his rival in the No. 9 role, Mateo Joseph, Piroe said he was pleased for the young forward in getting off the mark for the 2024/25 campaign.
"I was very pleased for him. As I said, for every offensive player, it's important to get your first one of the season. And I think he works really hard for it, and he deserved it. He took it well."
Leeds go into the first international break of the season unbeaten in the league, following up two draws against Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion with more recent triumphs over Sheffield Wednesday and Hull.
