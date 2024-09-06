Leeds United centre-forward Mateo Joseph has been speaking to the Spanish press whilst on international duty with the Under-21 setup.

Joseph will face Scotland and former Leeds U21 teammate Jeremiah Mullen in Spain's U21 European Championships qualifier on Friday evening, should he be given time on the pitch by head coach Santi Denia.

The 20-year-old has begun the season strongly for Leeds, scoring once and assisting twice in their opening four matches of the Championship campaign.

Joseph has come to the fore over the past couple of months, appearing from the bench towards the end of last season, amid calls from supporters for him to start more regularly over the likes of Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford.

After a strong pre-season, Joseph has started each of Leeds' four league games this season and looks to have put his name on the starting spot in Daniel Farke's favoured XI.

In conversation with Spanish media, Joseph admits he told club figures that this year would be his year to shine, even before a ball had been kicked.

"I was asked in pre-season how I saw this year and [said] I am convinced that it will be my year. I think I have worked very hard for it and when there is no other option but to achieve what you want and what you desire, you achieve it," the young forward said.

Joseph joined from RCD Espanyol in January 2022 as a teenager and has been at the club almost three years, the majority of which spent representing the club's Under-21s. After skippering the youngsters to promotion in his first full campaign, whilst finishing the season as top scorer by a distance, Joseph began knocking on the door of the first-team setup.

Last season, the Spaniard shone with a standout display against Chelsea in the FA Cup, a tie in which he scored two goals but ultimately ended on the losing side. He has had to be patient for his opportunity, with regular minutes in subsequent matches not always forthcoming, but after demonstrating his ability over the summer and with a body of work behind him, Farke has placed his trust in the young forward.

His journey to becoming Leeds' first-choice centre-forward has not been without frustration, though, as the attacker alludes in his interview with the Spanish press.

"The club always gave me confidence, despite not having as many minutes last year," he said. "Always have that patience, young players see others like Lamine [Yamal] or [Pau] Cubarsí who are so young playing in the elite [senior national team] and they want to run.

"But well, everyone has their own path and it is important that, as I said before, keep your feet on the ground and keep working."