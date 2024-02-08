Leeds United 'strike £20m deal' for winger as Premier League club swoops early

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bournemouth have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Luis Sinisterra permanently at the end of the season. The Leeds United winger has been on loan with Bournemouth since the closing days of last summer's transfer window and he has managed to impress manager Andoni Iraola.

Sinisterra has bagged three goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries and as he continues to prove his worth at the Vitality Stadium, the club have been keen to add him to their ranks on a long-term basis. According to Mark McAdam of Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League outfit have struck a deal to do just that, activating the option they held to sign him at the end of his loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal is said to be worth £20m, which is just £1m less than what Leeds paid Feyenoord for him while they were still in the top flight, and the paperwork could be signed and sealed this week, Romano claims. The deal comes amid reports of mounting interest from AC Milan.

If accurate, the move will bring an end to Sinisterra's two-season association with the Whites. The Colombia international joined up with the Whites in July 2022 and immediately showcased his talents with three goals coming inside the opening few weeks of the campaign.

Unfortunately for Leeds, his first season with the club was severely disrupted by injuries, ensuring he made just 19 appearances in the Premier League, scoring five goals along the way. Leeds had hoped to keep hold of him for their Championship campaign this season and he did play four games in all competitions for the club at the start of the season, bagging a goal in the win over Ipswich Town.