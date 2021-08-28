Leeds United still in hunt for 41-cap international, Whites turn down late raid for Spurs star

Writing in a column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “He had an outside chance of going to the Euros only to miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

“But the Whites’ No 9 has started the new season really well, take away the Manchester United game and that goes for everyone.

“He came up against Yerry Mina in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Everton at Elland Road and I thought that battle was fascinating.

“That showed a real side to Patrick that has developed, that stir for the fight and being ready to go up against an individual that is his opposite number and really take it to him.

“That really helped fuel the emotion of the match.

“There was no doubt that the atmosphere was absolutely phenomenal anyway as fans finally returned to the Elland Road stands in full but that battle really helped to dial-up the heat in it.

“It just showed another side to him.

“We all know about Patrick and it’s become a bit of a stereotype as him coming across as a nice, polite and eloquent fellow.

“But also he’s got a streak to him on a football pitch which I think you need to succeed at the very top which he is doing at the moment.

“Patrick could be even better than last season this year.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Baggies eye Molumby West Brom are in for Brighton's Jayson Molumby on loan. The Baggies are targeting more midfield firepower this summer. (The Sun) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Edouard bid tabled Rubin Kazan have tabled a £15.4 million offer for Brighton target Odsonne Edouard. It is understood that fee could tempt Celtic into selling him, with Bordeaux also keen. (The Sun) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Lee Kang-In in demand Wolves, Southampton, and Newcastle United are considering late moves for Valencia midfielder Kang-In Lee. The South Korean international is free to leave this summer. (The Sun) (Photo by SHINJI AKAGI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: SHINJI AKAGI Photo Sales

4. Diallo could stay put Manchester United wonderkid Amad Diallo looks set to miss out on a loan move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley or Crystal Palace. (The Athletic) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales