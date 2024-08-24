Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Friday night’s derby at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United were well worth their win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night as Willy Gnonto relished the freedom of Hillsborough.

The Italian international was Leeds' star man in the 2-0 victory and the license he had to roam and pick up unusual positions played a key part in his influence.

There were good days for others in the Whites squad, but it was a collective performance that brought three points and sent the away end back up the M1 singing. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Daniel Farke

Grumbles soon become noise in these parts, especially when the backdrop is transfer-related discontent. A difficult start to the season could have been made to look much worse at Hillsborough but the performance was exactly what we needed. The introduction of Aaronson for Piroe made Leeds look slicker in possession. This was exactly what the manager wanted and needed.

Brenden Aaronson

Another little bit of redemption earned. Another goal, some nice contributions in possession and he was urged forward to lead the post-win wave with the away end. We'll talk about those 50:50 shoulder-to-shoulder challenges another time.

Willy Gnonto

On another night his head could have gone. Kicked all over the place, booked for a rash challenge of his own but settled down, played his football and probed Wednesday from a variety of positions. Arguably Leeds' most influential and best player. Freedom to roam suits him.

Mateo Joseph

Didn't get his goal but he played a big part in both goals. His assist for the second was truly sublime. Though his finish for his best chance was wayward, the touch to escape the defender's attention was nice. And there was good hold-up and link-up play. A good night's work.

Bad day

Jayden Bogle

A win over Wednesday is never a bad day, not for an ex-Blade who was booed all night, but he had some difficult moments defending. And someone has to fill the bad day column. Going forward he was dangerous, though. Cut out the defensive wobbly moments and he'll be a fine addition this season.

Barry Bannan

Just not able to influence the game as he has on so many occasions. Looked a shadow of himself for the most part.

Patrick Bamford

Another injury, yet another injury. Not being able to help the team when they're in need of bodies must be hugely frustrating. And it sets him back further in a difficult battle to try and take Joseph's place. It doesn't look likely any time soon.

Off-camera moments

Illan Meslier letting a straight driven shot from keeper coach Ed Wootton go through his hands and down behind him towards the goal in the warm-up. Best to get them out of the way then.

Jayden Bogle with a big high five for Chris Domogalla as the starting outfield players completed their warm-up.

Willy Gnonto sprinting for the tunnel as the teams came off at the end of the warm-up but spotting a mascot out of the corner of his eye and shooting out a hand in time. The mascot then shaped to tackle James Debayo, who was running off with a ball at his feet.

One of the match sponsors, evidently full of the joys of hospitality, giving the Leeds pre-kick-off huddle the benefit of his wisdom and then trying to gee up an already rowdy away end as he took his time coming off.

Farke losing his rag with the assistant referee and having to be calmed by fourth official Sam Allison as a throw-in was awarded to the Owls and not his side. He was already irked by Bogle's positioning as Leeds took a quick free-kick on the left, the right-back tucked too far inside to help progress the ball forward.

Rodon furiously directing Gruev to push forward, the Bulgarian just as strongly suggesting he needed to be exactly where he was

Farke applauding with satisfaction as Leeds kept their pressing shape and stopped Wednesday from playing out, without rushing in or over-committing.

Rohl pleading with his players to come out as Leeds pinned them deep and controlled the game completely late in the first half.

Ampadu and Firpo having a tactical chat as they came off for the break.

Goalkeeper Alex Cairns practising keepy-ups and looking like a man enjoying life during the half-time break. He then joined in with the substitutes' rondo and, while defending with Joel Piroe, geed the Dutchman up and then grabbed him for a celebratory cuddle when they won the ball back.

Farke applauding over his head as Joseph pressed keeper James Beadle and Gnonto thundered into Yan Valery to keep Wednesday in their own half.

Byram and Windass having a chat on the pitch. Rothwell and Lowe catching up. Cairns congratulating every player he could get near.