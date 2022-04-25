Vieira and Marsch faced each other nine times when they were in charge of New York City and New York Red Bulls respectively, before they both took the decision to bid farewell to Major League Soccer in 2018 to move to Europe and are now subsequently together again in the English top flight.

Derby games between City and Red Bulls were fiery, with Vieira hitting out at Marsch for “crying” once - but tensions have simmered since they left the United States.

“It was the atmosphere around those games and the fans, but there was nothing really like a rivalry between Jesse and myself,” stressed Vieira.

“It is difficult for me to talk about him (personally). But as a manager, look at what he has achieved at Red Bulls, I think he did a fantastic job there. He is a manager who deserves respect and credit for what he achieved and for what he has been doing to get where he is now.”

Marsch’s appointment at the end of February sparked talk of Ted Lasso, the American in charge of a British team in a docuseries popular in the UK.

The new Leeds head coach admitted it does little to improve the perception of coaches from the States.

Vieira added: “It was the same before with the French managers or French players. Gerard Houllier came, Arsene (Wenger) came and did fantastically well and that gave credibility to the rest of the French managers and the players.

“It was the same when (Eric) Cantona came and (suddenly) French players can adapt to the league and that opened the door for the rest of us.

“I think when managers from abroad come into the league and do well, they show any manager can do well.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Palace target Ebiowei Crystal Palace look set to swoop for Derby County winger Malcolm Ebiowei with the 18-year-old out of contract in the summer. (Alan Nixon) Photo Sales

2. Spurs want Gnabry Antonio Conte wants Tottenham Hotspur to take advantage of Serge Gnabry’s contract stand-off with Bayern Munich by tabling an offer for the ex-Arsenal man. (Star) Photo Sales

3. Keane on Hammers shortlist West Ham are plotting a summer transfer raid on Everton should they suffer relegation, with defender Michael Keane believed to be on David Moyes’ shortlist. (Daily Star) Photo Sales

4. Race on for Fofana Tottenham Hotspur face competition from the likes of Leicester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa for Lens midfielder Seko Fofana. (But! Football Club) Photo Sales