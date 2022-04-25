Vieira and Marsch faced each other nine times when they were in charge of New York City and New York Red Bulls respectively, before they both took the decision to bid farewell to Major League Soccer in 2018 to move to Europe and are now subsequently together again in the English top flight.
Derby games between City and Red Bulls were fiery, with Vieira hitting out at Marsch for “crying” once - but tensions have simmered since they left the United States.
“It was the atmosphere around those games and the fans, but there was nothing really like a rivalry between Jesse and myself,” stressed Vieira.
“It is difficult for me to talk about him (personally). But as a manager, look at what he has achieved at Red Bulls, I think he did a fantastic job there. He is a manager who deserves respect and credit for what he achieved and for what he has been doing to get where he is now.”
Marsch’s appointment at the end of February sparked talk of Ted Lasso, the American in charge of a British team in a docuseries popular in the UK.
The new Leeds head coach admitted it does little to improve the perception of coaches from the States.
Vieira added: “It was the same before with the French managers or French players. Gerard Houllier came, Arsene (Wenger) came and did fantastically well and that gave credibility to the rest of the French managers and the players.
“It was the same when (Eric) Cantona came and (suddenly) French players can adapt to the league and that opened the door for the rest of us.
“I think when managers from abroad come into the league and do well, they show any manager can do well.”
