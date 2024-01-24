Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night when they face Norwich City at Elland Road. The Whites are now within five points of second placed Ipswich Town in second after the Tractor Boys drew with leaders Leicester City on Monday night.

Daniel Farke's men are in FA Cup action this weekend, but they will first take on a Norwich side who are knocking on the playoff door. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Godfrey 'talks'

Leeds are said to have opened talks over Everton star Ben Godfrey as they look to strengthen their back line this month. According to Football Insider, 'preliminary talks' have now opened between the two clubs, and the initial deal would be a loan.

Though, it's claimed Leeds would like to sign Godfrey on a loan deal with the option to buy, something Everton may be open to. Godfrey was said to be close to a £15million move to Serie A club Atalanta before a move broke down due to a rule change in the Italian league.Godfrey is a 26-year-old centre-back who has made 69 league appearances for Everton since 2020.

Gnonto agreement 'close'

Willy Gnonto could be set for a new Leeds contract, according to reports, potentially puting to bed any talk of a move. The Italian was signed as a youngster, and he was signed on a wage that hasn't reflected his contribution so far.