Leeds United stars told to 'not complain' as Joe Rodon sent Swansea City warning
Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Swansea City in South Wales on Tuesday night after taking care of business over the course of the weekend. The Whites defeated Rotherham United with ease on Saturday, keeping up the pressure on those above.
Daniel Farke's men are just one point behind Southampton in second place, but they have played one game more. As Leeds look to see off the Swans, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Robinson on fringe players
Former Leeds goalkeeper believes fringe players have no room to complain about their lack of game time or spending time out on loan this season amid a winning run for Farke's men. “They’re developing players, and players that were brought in for that exact reason. To go out on loan in January and get game time is vitally important for their development," Robinson told MOT Leeds News.
“From a Leeds point of view and the manager’s point of view you look at the squad that he works with. When you’re at a club like Leeds and the team are playing well, second or third in the Championship, looking for automatic promotion, they’re unbeaten this calendar year, they’ve won all their games other than the draw in the FA Cup.
“You can’t complain about not playing football when the manager is working with a squad that’s winning games. Unfortunately it’s not a time to rotate, or bring players through and develop them, when you’re pushing for promotion to the Premier League."
Rodon warning
Swansea star Liam Cullen has joked that former teammate Joe Rodon will be in for a few kicks on Tuesday night. He told the BBC: "I am expecting a few kicks, but he can expect a couple back. I am looking forward to that on Tuesday night, some familiar faces, it will be nice to go up against them and hopefully we can come out on top.
“It will be nice to see them, but for that 90 minutes it won’t be. We have to do our jobs, we have to go again and look to get the three points at home. Our home form is something we can really improve on and hopefully we can start that on Tuesday night.”