Leeds United stars send messages to former Whites ace Raphinha amid latest personal celebration
Leeds United stars of both past and present have sent messages to former Whites ace Raphinha amid a fresh personal celebration for the Brazilian winger and his family.
Raphinha took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to announce that he and his wife Natalia Rodrigues were expecting their first child. Holding a picture of a scan together with their dog and a ‘big sister May 23’ note, the couple wrote: “The realisation of another dream in our lives”.
Whites quartet Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Dani van den Heuvel were among those to send messages of congratulations in addition to Manchester City’s former Whites star Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Roberts who is out on loan at QPR.