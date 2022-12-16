Leeds were without 11 first team players for last Thursday night’s friendly against Spanish hosts Elche for which Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas were all injured in addition to goalkeepers Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson being unwell.

United’s World Cup trio Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen did not join up with the Whites squad in Spain after their exploits in Qatar and Leeds then lost both Crysencio Summerville and Sonny Perkins to fresh injuries during the contest against Elche. Whites head coach Jesse Marsch was optimistic that neither injury would be too bad.

Summerville and Adams are not involved but Aaronson and Kristensen both start whilst Klich also comes into the side having come off the bench to bag the winner against Elche. Perkins is also back on the bench.

Bamford is continuing his rehab following groin surgery in Munich earlier this month and Marsch said that the striker was looking at around another ten days out following Thursday’s win against Elche. Sinisterra is continuing his recovery from a foot/Lisfranc injury whilst Llorente missed last week’s friendly against Elche having had surgery in Spain to rectify a fractured knuckle.

Firpo also missed out against Elche despite joining up with the squad in Spain upon recovering from a recent knock. Koch also played no part against Elche due to a calf/Achilles injury but Marsch was optimistic that he would train this week. Meslier has been suffering with glandular fever. None of the aforementioned are involved against Sociedad.

Leeds United v Real Sociedad: Robles; Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk; Forshaw, Roca; Aaronson, Harrison, Klich; Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Hjelde, Gyabi, Greenwood, Perkins, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Joseph.