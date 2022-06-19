Leeds United star's predicted finishing position in next season's Premier League goals charts

Patrick Bamford remains the club's main forward option but the 28-year-old's 2021-22 campaign was severely disrupted by injuries that limited him to just seven starts and only 559 minutes of Premier League football last term.

The striker bagged twice for a side who netted just 42 times across their 38 games and Leeds are in the market for another striker option this summer

Bamford, though, was set to return for the season finale at Brentford until being struck down by coronavirus and will be hoping to hit the ground running at the start of next season and possibly force his way back into Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Whites no 9 was handed a Three Lions debut in last September's World Cup qualifier against Andorra at Wembley on the back of the 2020-21 campaign in which the striker netted 17 league goals, leaving him joint-fourth in the division's goals charts.

The bookies have already formed a market for next season's Golden Boot race and this is where Bamford is predicted to finish based on the latest odds.

Here, we run through who the bookmakers think will make up the top 20 and in what order.

1st - Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Odds: 9-2 (favourite).

2nd - Mo Salah (Liverpool) Odds: 5-1 (second favourite).

3rd - Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) Odds: 7-1.

4th - Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) Odds: 10-1.