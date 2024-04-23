Leeds United stars make Championship team of the week as one player scores 9.3/10 - gallery

A look at the latest WhoScored Championship team of the week after Leeds United’s entertaining win over Middlesbrough.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:30 BST

Leeds United picked up a huge win on Monday night to remain in the thick of the automatic promotion race, defeating Middlesbrough 4-3 away from home. Daniel Farke’s men once again relied on the talent of Crysencio Summerville to come through the Riverside clash, with Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford also scoring.

The Whites are now in second place, but the promotion picture is a little up in the air given Leicester City could make themselves all-but uncatchable with a win on Tuesday night, while Ipswich’s game in hand is not until next week. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest Championship team of the week based on WhoScored ratings. Take a look below.

WhoScored rating - 8.9

1. GK - Daniel Bachmann - Watford

WhoScored rating - 8.9

WhoScored rating - 8.4

2. LB - Josh Tymon - Swansea City

WhoScored rating - 8.4

WhoScored rating - 7.8

3. CB - Jacob Greaves - Hull City

WhoScored rating - 7.8

WhoScored rating - 8

4. CB - Jake Clarke-Salter - QPR

WhoScored rating - 8

WhoScored rating - 8.4

5. RB - Jimmy Dunne - QPR

WhoScored rating - 8.4

WhoScored rating - 9.3

6. LM - Crysencio Summerville - Leeds United

WhoScored rating - 9.3

