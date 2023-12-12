Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United star's heroics keeps scores level at Sunderland as ex-Whites man dazzles

A Leeds United player's heroics kept the scores level amid growing pressure from Sunderland in the first half of Tuesday night’s Championship clash at the Stadium of Light.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th Dec 2023, 20:52 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 20:56 GMT
Leeds began brightly but Sunderland gradually began to turn the screw with ex-Whites youngster Jack Clarke causing all sorts of bother down the left flank. Clarke was causing right back Archie Gray lots of bother and Gray was booked for taking down the Sunderland winger after great skill down the left in the 28th minute.

From the subsequent free-kick, only a combination of Whites ‘keeper Illan Meslier, Joe Rodon and then a goalline clearance from centre-back Pascal Struijk kept out a superb delivery from Pritchard. But Meslier’s best was yet to come as the Frenchman produced an absolutely outstanding save from the corner, flying through the air to tip away Jobe Bellingham's header from Pritchard's corner with Leeds now hanging on as part of a first half that ended goalless.

