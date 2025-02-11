Leeds United team news is in for Tuesday night’s Championship clash at Watford.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United stars return for Tuesday night’s Championship clash at Watford for which boss Daniel Farke has made ten changes to his team.

Farke made ten changes to his side for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round hosting of Millwall in which his Whites fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Ethan Ampadu was the only player to start who had also lined up in the midweek 2-0 win at Coventry City.

Attention now turns back to United’s promotion quest at Watford and Farke has made ten more changes for the 7.45pm kick-off at Vicarage Road, going with the same XI that lined up at Coventry.

Centre-back Pascal Struijk was handed his first start since returning from a hamstring injury in the weekend’s cup clash but now drops back to the bench.

That means Ampadu is set to once again partner Joe Rodon at centre-back, behind the centre midfield axis of Ilia Gruev and Tanaka which impressed at Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke’s matchday squad also features promotion to the bench for Isaac Schmidt from the 20 players selected for last Wednesday’s clash against the Sky Blues.

Schmidt replaces Max Wober who is back on the sidelines with a knee injury which requires surgery.

Wober and Patrick Bamford (hamstring) are the only two Leeds players out injured.

Hornets boss Tom Cleverley has made just the one change to his side for whom Jeremy Ngakia replaces Yasser Larouci at left-back. Rocco Vata also returns to the bench having missed the weekend’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland with a virus.

Leed United: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe Subs: Darlow, Struijk, Byram, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Rothwell, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph.