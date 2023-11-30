Leeds United star's away dressing room visit, instant boss debrief and off-camera Swansea moments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Swansea men Daniel James and Joel Piroe got on the scoresheet with eye-catching finishes but Georginio Rutter's was the pick of the bunch and arguably the most important, coming as it did in first half stoppage time. Here's the YEP take on a solid display from the side sitting third in the Championship table.

Good day

Georginio Rutter

WAIT OVER: As Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter, right, brilliantly holds off Swansea City's Bashir Humphries, left, before coolly slotting home his first Whites goal scored at Elland Road. Photo by Bruce Rollinson.

The long awaited first Elland Road goal was well worth the wait. His first touch was as good as any Jack Harrison produced in a white shirt and he showed a killer instinct to finish it off. He made chances, yet again, and when he came off you could see how much he's putting into games and how much he's getting out of playing for Leeds.

Daniel James and Joel Piroe

The pantomime booing of Piroe from the away end and those still smarting at his decision to leave for a promotion contender likely didn't register too strongly with the striker, but scoring against a former side must always feel special even if the departure was not acrimonious. Refreshingly but Piroe and James entered into their goal celebrations whole-heartedly and there was no sign of that horrible, often performative refusal to celebrate such a goal. Both ex-Swans took their goals expertly, too.

Sam Byram

Back in the side after a spell out through injury and looked as if he had never been away. The tackle in the lead up to the third goal was the kind of challenge Elland Road loves. Daniel Farke described Byram after as 'one of the best free transfers in the history of Leeds United' and on the evidence so far it's difficult to argue. His technical quality has endeared him to a fanbase who loved him the first time around, but his experience and nous will be vital for this young side as they attempt to navigate the ups and downs of a promotion bid.

Bad day

Luke Ayling

For the small group of veteran players upon whom Marcelo Bielsa's swashbuckling, promotion-winning team was built, this is very much a season of transition and new experiences. Leeds have relied on Ayling at right-back for years now and suddenly that is no longer the case. Archie Gray has been ahead of him in the pecking order and now that Djed Spence is fit Ayling has been bumped out of the matchday squad entirely. Farke spoke after the game of Ayling's attitude and how he put the team before himself, but for a competitor and someone who loves the club it cannot be easy to one day wake up and find yourself outside the immediate plans. Farke believes Ayling will still have a big role to play. Make no mistake, it will still be a challenge because Ayling's desire to play won't just disappear.

Off-camera moments

Pre-game: Djed Spence wearing a head and hair covering and a scarf, leaving only his eyes visible and exposed to the cold, in the warm-up. Kris Klaesson, from Norway, went for the same approach. Karl Darlow exchanging passes with a row of delighted mascots on the touchline. Premier League referee Kevin Friend watching on from the West Stand press box - this was referee Sam Allison's seventh Championship game and arguably the biggest stage of his career.

During the game: Farke appealing for calm after a chaotic start. A little handshake between Patrick Bamford and Michael Duff as the former walked past the latter back to the Leeds dugout on the hour mark having been out to warm up. The pair were at Burnley at the same time, Bamford spending half a season on loan with the Clarets during Sean Dyche's managerial reign. Georginio Rutter grinning to the Leeds fans behind the dugout after going off with 20 minutes to go.