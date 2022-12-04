Leeds United stars and journalist respond to Tyler Adams vow as ace sends message to fans

Whites ace Adams captained the USA to progression out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup group stages but the US adventure was finally ended through a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in Saturday afternoon’s round of 16 clash. Adams, though, has issued a confident message about how his side will respond in addition to a message to supporters, all of which has been applauded by his Whites team mates.

"What a ride,” wrote 23-year-old Adams on his Instagram page. "So honoured to be a part of such an amazing team, these boys are something special. Came up short, but the work continues to show the world what we are made of. Thank you everyone for the support in the past few weeks, it’s meant everything to myself and the team. We’ll be back. Better, stronger and together.”

Whites leaders Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling were both quick to respond. Cooper replied by writing “be proud brother” whilst Ayling saluted the midfielder as “outstanding”. Ex-Whites defender Leif Davis also responded to the post with an applause emoji whilst three applause emojis were sent by journalist Fabrizio Romano.