Leeds United return to Championship action against Sheffield United on Friday night

The Championship campaign is already nine games old as Leeds United prepare for a return to action against Sheffield United on Friday night. The Whites drew 2-2 at Sunderland in their final fixture before the international break, as they now get ready to face another early contender for promotion.

The Whites have 16 points from their opening nine games, as they look to mount another promotion push after reaching the Championship play-off final last time out. After a public pursuit of Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer in the summer, there has been an extra element of spice added to Friday’s Yorkshire derby. The Championship is an uncompromising division and there are two Leeds United players who are amongst the most fouled in the second tier this term. Using data from WhoScored, we look at the top 16 most fouled stars in the division so far. Any surprises here?