Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United, Daniel James, Willy Gnonto and the South Stand joined forces to give a grieving family some special Elland Road memories.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darcy Bamford was invited to be one of the club's mascots for the recent win over Sheffield Wednesday after losing her 10-year-old brother Jayden to acute myeloid leukemia. The seven-year-old was following in her brother's footsteps because Jayden had walked out with Leeds for the opening game of the season against Portsmouth.

The plan was for her to accompany one of her brother's two heroes, Willy Gnonto or Daniel James, onto the pitch and with the latter making the starting XI, Darcy walked out of the tunnel at Elland Road as the Welshman's mascot. James took off his jacket to give to the youngster on what was a freezing cold January day but she held off on wearing it until she was certain everyone in the ground had been able to see her brother's name on the back of her Leeds shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the game there was a minute of applause in the 10th minute and Elland Road rose to its feet, before the South Stand erupted into a song for Jayden, to the tune of Patrick Bamford's popular chant.

But the special moments continued after the win, with Gnonto seeking the family out upstairs at Elland Road once his matchday duties were complete, so he could have a chat and extend another invite for Darcy to be his mascot when he's in the starting line-up. The Italian international had privately been in contact with the family during Jay's battle with illness to wish the youngster a happy birthday.

Jayden and Darcy's dad Nick told the YEP that it was a difficult day but one that meant so much to the family.

"The Sheffield Wednesday game was a tough day but we are glad that we did it," he said. "We watched it back at home and it was special to hear the South Stand chanting Jay's name. I’ve got a season ticket so it’s difficult going now without Jay, especially when the players walk out to Marching on Together because he was always shouting it the loudest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Darcy isn’t the biggest football fan but she loved the day, Dan James was brilliant with her and gave her his training jacket to keep warm and she sang Starman to him - he said he will never forget Jay singing that to him at the training ground. When Willy came to see us after the game we spoke for quite a while about Jay. Willy has been great throughout Jay's battle. He sent Jay a happy birthday video and Jay sent it to his mates saying 'look who my bestie is!'

"He’s also said that he wants Darcy to come back to be his mascot, which means a lot to involve her so much. He also promised promotion so I’m holding him to that. We can’t thank everyone at Leeds enough for putting a smile on Jay's face at the worst of times."