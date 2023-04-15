The Leeds teenager burst onto the international scene last summer and has remained a key part of Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri squad throughout 2022/23’s international breaks, starting in Italy’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier with Malta last month.

Gnonto’s inclusion at the end of this season may take on greater importance after West Ham United boss David Moyes revealed striker Gianluca Scamacca has undergone knee surgery which is likely to keep him sidelined until pre-season.

Italy face Spain in their UEFA Nations League semi-final on June 15, and will take on either Netherlands or Croatia three days later. In addition, this year’s Under-21 European Championships take place between June 21 and July 8 in Romania and Georgia – a competition 19-year-old Gnonto remains eligible for.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United looks dejected during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

As the tournament does not clash with Italy’s senior fixtures, it is plausible that Gnonto will be called up to Paolo Nicolato’s squad, too.

Leeds’ Premier League campaign comes to a close on May 28, leaving a short window before Gnonto will be required to join up with Mancini’s senior Azzurri group in preparation for their Nations League schedule.

In a recent interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Gnonto revealed his last holiday was ‘three years ago’ but that he would be ‘ready for anything’ this summer.

"I'm ready for anything, no problem,” he said. “It's not the time [for holiday], there will be time later."

Gnonto featured in each of Italy’s four Nations League matches last June, before immediately returning to club side FC Zurich for pre-season training ahead of UEFA Champions League qualifiers and the beginning of the Swiss Super League season in mid-July.