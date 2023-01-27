Gabby Wood, a lifelong Leeds fan and portrait artist, has been offering art commissions since she was a high school student but branched out into football-related pieces in 2018. A Marcelo Bielsa portrait caught the attention of her fellow Leeds supporters online and led to a dream opportunity.

"My first Leeds portrait was of Marcelo Bielsa within his first month or so at Leeds,” she told the YEP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That drawing blew up on Twitter and Bielsa even sent me a signed shirt and thank you note when he saw it too. From then I continued to draw Leeds alongside musicians and got lots of attention from them. Then in summer 2021 Leeds approached me about doing their matchday programme front covers for the 2021/22 season, which was an absolute dream come true. It was unreal seeing my artwork on such a great scale.”

And from drawing players for the front cover of the programme, Wood has this week progressed to individual commissions for players thanks to summer signing Gnonto. The 19-year-old winger got in touch with Wood earlier this week to request a print for a loved one and duly came to pick it up himself in person.

“I still work closely with Leeds and when I drew Gnonto he posted it on his own Instagram too,” she said.

"When I got the message from him on Monday I was completely in awe that he wanted me to draw something for him for a family member, and then him to personally making the journey to my home to collect it, what a gem. “Such a pinch-me moment having an Italian international footballer on the doorstep of my little terrace house in Leeds. He was just very thankful, and really appreciated me doing it and the drawing I did of him earlier. A very humble guy and very mature for his age too.”

Wood’s Tweet about her Gnonto experience has attracted thousands of likes from Leeds fans and yet more admiration for a player who has quickly become a favourite with Whites this season thanks to his impact on the pitch. A deadline day signing from FC Zurich, Gnonto’s popularity has exploded after three goals and an assist in his first 11 games. His down-to-earth personality has been highlighted and praised by Jesse Marsch, who also revealed that the teenager has had a positive effect on best mate and fellow Whites prospect Crysencio Summerville.