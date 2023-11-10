Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has appeared to laugh off claims he is unhappy at Elland Road. Reports earlier this week claimed the Italian international was not satisfied with the amount of minutes he is currently getting at Leeds but the 20-year-old has put those suggestions to bed.

Responding on Instagram to the report that he was unhappy, Gnonto commented with a single laughing emoji - suggesting the claims made were wide of the mark. The player had tried to force a move away from Leeds in the summer and even handed in a transfer request.

However, Leeds boss Daniel Farke revealed the forward came to him and apologised for his actions, resulting in his reintegration into the squad. Farke said at the end of August: "At the beginning of the week he came to see me and explained his situation and he apologised that he had made a mistake. He asked if he could be involved in team training and he is 100 per cent ready. My decision was to give him a second chance and if he impresses in training he will earn a spot in the squad. I'm always open to give a young player a second chance, but he knows that there is no third chance. The ball is in his court now."

The forward scored in the 4-3 win at Ipswich Town a few days after those comments and has one assist to his name this term, which came in the 3-2 win at Norwich City. Gnonto was injured in a 0-0 draw at Hull City in September and missed four Championship games as a result. He has appeared in all of the Whites' last four league outings, however, starting once and coming off the bench in the other three fixtures.

Recent unconfirmed reports suggested Serie A clubs were purportedly interested in bringing Gnonto back to Italy. Farke was questioned on Gnonto's future in his press conference ahead of Saturday's home clash with Plymouth Argyle but insisted his stance on that matter was to not talk about the futures of individual players.