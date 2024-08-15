LAST OUTING? For Georginio Rutter against Middlesbrough. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Brighton activated a Georginio Rutter release clause - and a decision has reportedly quickly followed.

Leeds United star Georginio Rutter has reportedly ‘verbally agreed’ to join Brighton after the Seagulls activated his £40m release clause.

Brighton had already seen bids of £29m and £35m rejected by Leeds but Rutter’s contract featured a £40m release clause which became active upon United’s relegation back to the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The clause had a Wednesday evening midnight deadline but Brighton activated the clause in time with a third £40m bid which left any prospective move in Rutter’s hands

Sky Sports Germany are now reporting that Rutter has agreed to join Brighton with immediate effect, that a verbal agreement is done with details to be clarified later today. The player’s medical, they report, could follow in the next 72 hours.

Leeds have already lost the services of star men Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville this summer, Gray joining Tottenham for £40m and Summerville sealing a switch to West Ham for around £25m.

Rutter became United’s record signing when joining the club from Hoffenheim for £35m in January 2023 as the club unsuccessfully battled relegation.