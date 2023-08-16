All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Leeds United as the Whites search for their first league win.

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with West brom as they continue their search for a first Championship win of the season.

The Whites came from behind to draw in their season opener with Cardiff City, but they have since lost to Birmingham City, leaving them winless after two league outings. It has been a busy summer for Leeds, who have lost many of their top talents, while there have been incomings, with Joe Rodon the latest to join Daniel Farke’s promotion mission.

With more arrivals likely, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto latest

Everton still want Wilfried Gnonto, according to journalist Paul Brown.

“I don’t think Everton will be walking away from the deal. They clearly still want Gnonto and I think the bid they made earlier in the window was way below the Leeds valuation which is the problem here,” Brown told GiveMeSport.

“I think they only offered around £15 million and it’s going to take a lot more than that to get him, but I’m not sure Everton have a lot more than that.

“So it may be a case of them trying to get players out for a decent fee to add any more to it but it seems pretty clear that Everton still want Gnonto and Gnonto still seems to want to go there. I wouldn’t discount this one happening before the end of the window. I think there’s still more to come on this story.”

Tension grows

In the meantime, it’s being claimed that Gnonto and his representatives are unhappy with the situation playing out at Elland Road.

Gnonto’s refusal to play in the last two games has led to the player being told to train alone, while it’s also claimed he has been told he will not be joining Everton. The Daily Mail say Leeds’ position remains unchanged despite Gnonto’s determination to return to the top flight as he bids to remain in the Italy squad for the Euros.