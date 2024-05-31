Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is more to just the summer internationally than the Euros - and a Leeds star is set to feature ‘regularly’ at the Olympics.

A Leeds United star is set to be a "regular" for his new national team at this summer's Olympics.

Whites left back Junior Firpo made his senior international debut for the Dominican Republic in March with outings in friendlies against Aruba and Peru.

Firpo was born in Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic but moved to Spain as a youngster and played four times for Spain’s under-21s in 2018 and 2019.

But Firpo has ultimately gained senior international honours with the country in which he was born and Dominican Republic boss Ibai Gomez has now revealed that the Leeds player will represent his side at this summer’s Olympics which begin at the end of July.

Men's teams are restricted to under-23 players but a maximum of three overage players allowed, paving the way for 27-year-old Firpo to be involved.

Speaking an interview with FIFA, boss Gomez revealed: “We’re very focused on the U-23 players, because the senior team begins the road to the FIFA World Cup 26 in June, but having spoken with Junior, I can say he’ll be a regular for us in Paris.

“I've been pleasantly surprised by the level of the U-23s. We have some dual nationality players at this level, so we need to work to get them committed to the national team and to be ambitious about representing the senior side at the 2026 tournament.”

Firpo was this week called into the Dominican Republic squad for for two World Cup qualifiers next month, starting with an away clash against Jamaica on Friday, June 7 (12.30am).

Five days later, his team will take in a home game against the British Virgin Islands on Wednesday, June 12 (1am). Dominica and Guatemala form the rest of the qualifying group.

But the following month will see the Dominican Republic strut their stuff at Paris 2024.

The Dominican Republic are in the same group as Spain, Egypt and Uzbekistan. The competition begins on July 24 and Firpo's side will face Egypt on the opening day in 5pm kick-off at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

The final/gold medal match will take place on Friday, August 9 at the Parc des Princes, the weekend that the new Championship season begins.