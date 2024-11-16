Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Leeds players were in senior international action on Saturday evening.

Leeds United star Joe Rodon survived a big blow as Whites men impressed for Wales in their Nations League clash in Turkiye which ended in a goalless draw.

Rodon and Whites team mate Karl Darlow both started the contest in which fellow Whites ace Dan James was also brought on from the bench at half-time.

Rodon, though, looked in big trouble when clashing heads with team mate Mark Harris as both challenged for a header towards the end of the first half.

Both men needed treatment for several minutes but Rodon eventually continued with his head heavily bandaged.

The Whites star put in another strong defensive shift amid pressure from the hosts who were also thwarted by some good Darlow saves.

Rodon, though, was left furious after referee Juan Martínez Munuera awarded Turkey a late penalty for a foul by Neco Williams who looked to have won the ball.

Rodon was booked for his protests as the hosts were presented with a golden chance to bag a winner.

Kerem Akturkoglu stepped up looking to beat Darlow from the spot but his effort cannoned back off the post as Wales survived, Rodon and Darlow both playing the full match.

Leeds youngster Charlie Crew was not involved for the Dragons after his late call up to the squad.