News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
3 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
6 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
8 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
8 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
8 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Leeds United star 'struggling' with fever and flu ahead of Whites return and Arsenal date

One of Leeds United’s international stars soldiered on through struggles with fever and flu in excelling for his country ahead of his Whites return.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read

United’s Juventus loanee and USA international midfielder Weston McKennie started his country’s Concacaf Nations League clash against El Salvador in the early hours of Tuesday morning and chipped in with a vital contribution in setting up the only goal of the game for Ricardo Pepi.

The 24-year-old Whites midfielder stayed on the pitch until the second minute of second half stoppage time and boss Anthony Hudson has revealed that the Whites ace excelled despite struggling with fever and flu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Weston has been great,” said Hudson post match. “I think he had a little bit of a fever tonight. Coming off, I went to give him a hug and I just refrained myself from getting anywhere near him because he's having some struggles.

SOLDIERING ON: Leeds United's Weston McKennie, centre, for the USA against El Salvador. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images.
SOLDIERING ON: Leeds United's Weston McKennie, centre, for the USA against El Salvador. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images.
SOLDIERING ON: Leeds United's Weston McKennie, centre, for the USA against El Salvador. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images.

"He was struggling a little bit tonight, flu wise, but he did it. He's been great all cam. He's now becoming one of, and this is crazy to say, one of the senior guys in the team and it is really good to have him around the camp.”

ArsenalUSA