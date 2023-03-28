Leeds United star 'struggling' with fever and flu ahead of Whites return and Arsenal date
One of Leeds United’s international stars soldiered on through struggles with fever and flu in excelling for his country ahead of his Whites return.
United’s Juventus loanee and USA international midfielder Weston McKennie started his country’s Concacaf Nations League clash against El Salvador in the early hours of Tuesday morning and chipped in with a vital contribution in setting up the only goal of the game for Ricardo Pepi.
The 24-year-old Whites midfielder stayed on the pitch until the second minute of second half stoppage time and boss Anthony Hudson has revealed that the Whites ace excelled despite struggling with fever and flu.
“Weston has been great,” said Hudson post match. “I think he had a little bit of a fever tonight. Coming off, I went to give him a hug and I just refrained myself from getting anywhere near him because he's having some struggles.
"He was struggling a little bit tonight, flu wise, but he did it. He's been great all cam. He's now becoming one of, and this is crazy to say, one of the senior guys in the team and it is really good to have him around the camp.”