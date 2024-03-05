Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are back in action on Tuesday night when they face Stoke City at Elland Road. The Whites suffered a setback when they drew with Huddersfield Town over the weekend, falling two points behind Ipswich Town, but they have plenty of time to make up the lost ground, starting this evening.

Daniel Farke has a tough job on his hands to manage workload this week, though with another clash fast-approaching on Friday night, against Sheffield Wednesday. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Rutter warning

Leeds star Georginio Rutter has told his teammates they must be more clinical if they want to get the better of strugglers Stoke on Tuesday. “We have to be clever – not like the game before”, Rutter told the Daily Mirror.

“The last time we played against Stoke it was a bit difficult because we didn’t play a good game. Now we have to be cleverer and more clinical because we had a lot of chances against Stoke but we conceded a goal and lost 1-0. You can’t be like this – you have to be focused. Sometimes you can have a bit too much confidence, but everyone is ready for it.”

McCoist prediction

Ally McCoist has locked in his automatic promotion prediction as Leicester City, Leeds, Ipswich Town and Southampton battle it out. "Corr, I think Leicester will hang on and I’ve got to say we had a good conversation you [Jeff Stelling] and I about Southampton, I was really impressed with them up at Liverpool for 45 minutes, an hour," McCoist told TalkSPORT.