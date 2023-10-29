Leeds United star scores perfect 10 as four Whites men in Championship Team of the Week alongside Sunderland & Leicester City players
Leeds United got back to winning ways with a convincing 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday
Leeds United hit back in stunning fashion from their 1-0 loss at Stoke City in midweek as they claimed a dominant 4-1 win over West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.
The Whites were 4-0 up by half time as Daniel James opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Crysencio Summerville doubled the lead just after the half hour. James popped up with his second and Leeds’ third three minutes later before Summerville made it 4-0 deep into first-half stoppage time.
Michal Helik salvaged some pride for Huddersfield with a consolation on 70 minutes. The result keeps Leeds third in the table. Using WhoScored’s ratings, we have put together the best 11 performers from Saturday’s Championship games - with four Leeds players making the cut and one scoring a perfect 10.