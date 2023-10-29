Leeds United got back to winning ways with a convincing 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday

Leeds United hit back in stunning fashion from their 1-0 loss at Stoke City in midweek as they claimed a dominant 4-1 win over West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites were 4-0 up by half time as Daniel James opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Crysencio Summerville doubled the lead just after the half hour. James popped up with his second and Leeds’ third three minutes later before Summerville made it 4-0 deep into first-half stoppage time.

Michal Helik salvaged some pride for Huddersfield with a consolation on 70 minutes. The result keeps Leeds third in the table. Using WhoScored’s ratings, we have put together the best 11 performers from Saturday’s Championship games - with four Leeds players making the cut and one scoring a perfect 10.

GK: Jack Bonham (Stoke City) - 7.9 Made three saves to keep a clean sheet as Stoke beat Middlesbrough. Alex Neil's side have now beaten Leeds United, Sunderland and Boro since the international break ended.

DEF: Perry Ng (Cardiff City) - 8.5 Scored his third goal of the season as Cardiff City beat Bristol City 2-0. Also made two tackles, three interceptions and five clearances.

DEF: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) - 7.8 Scored his first goal of the season as Southampton beat Birmingham City. Also won three aerial duels and made four clearances.

DEF: Michael Rose (Stoke City) - Also netted his first goal of the season as Stoke continued their impressive form with a win at Boro. Produced two tackles and three clearances.

DEF: Sam Byram (Leeds United) - 7.8 Made four clearances, two interceptions and provided four key passes as Leeds cruised to victory over Huddersfield.