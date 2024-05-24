Leeds United have suffered an injury blow on the eve of the Championship play-off final against Southampton at Wembley with the news that Patrick Bamford will not be available.

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP. That injury has proven too difficult for the centre-forward to overcome ahead of the final on Sunday. Sam Byram was also out of the second leg at home to Norwich City with a hip flexor problem, and though the performances of Junior Firpo and Archie Gray on either side of the back four made it unlikely that the veteran would return to the starting line-up regardless at Wembley, Daniel Farke has welcomed him back into training just in time. “Patrick is not available and won’t be there, he will definitely miss out,” said Farke on Friday. “I would have preferred to have Patrick available, last time we were facing Southampton without him we didn't win. But the reality is he is not there, it's up to us to find some other solutions. I trust my whole group and squad. There is no complaint or excuses, we have many good options. It was also important during the play-offs to find our rhythm back and return back to more or less our best shape.