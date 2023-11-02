Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has said the players at Thorp Arch are ‘buzzing’ at the prospect of toppling Leicester City’s record-breaking start to the Championship season when the two sides meet this weekend.

The Foxes have presided over 13 wins from their opening 14 matches; a one-nil home defeat to Hull City in early September denying them a flawless start to the new campaign.

Leeds visit this weekend in fine form of their own with four wins from their last five league matches and responded well to midweek disappointment at Stoke City with a resounding 4-1 victory against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites winger Gnonto has told the Leeds United club website the players are looking forward to Friday night’s game, which will be broadcast across the world, billed as a table-topping clash in English football’s widely-regarded toughest division.

“I think we are buzzing, it’s a great game,” Gnonto said.

“They’re [Leicester] in top form and at the top of the league. When you start to play football, you want to play these type of games,” the Italian international added, undaunted by the prospect of facing the league leaders.

“I feel like this is the best moment to do it because we are in top form and they are also good at the moment.

“We try to go into every game with the same way, we want to win, we know we have the quality and the players to do it, on the pitch and the bench as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have struggled for consistency on the road this season, compared to their form at Elland Road where they remain unbeaten. Daniel Farke’s men have recorded three wins, three defeats and one draw in their seven away matches so far, conceding the first goal in five of those games.

United will be hopeful they can turn the tide on Leicester’s season with victory at the King Power on Friday night.