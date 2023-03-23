The two sides will meet for just the second time since the Euro 2020 Final in which Italy were victorious on penalties, a match Gnonto watched in his village square back in northern Italy. At 19 years old, the Leeds winger admits he does not have too many memories of Italy at major tournaments but recalls the European Championships triumph fondly.

"[I watched] in the square in my village, with my friends in front of the big screen,” the Verbania-born attacker told Corriere della Sera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wasn't lucky enough to see so many World Cups with Italy. But our history says we have to be there,” Gnonto adds.

FLORENCE, ITALY - MARCH 22: Marco Verratti and Wilfried Gnonto of Italy in action during an Italy training session at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on March 22, 2023 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

The teenager is eligible to represent African nation Ivory Coast through his parentage but having been born in Italy, says he ‘feels Italian’ and regards representing his country as a great honour.

"I think that in the end everyone chooses the national team they feel. I could have chosen the Ivory Coast, but I was born in Italy, I feel Italian and I think it's the right choice for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I try to make the most of every opportunity: for me it's an honour to be there and I know it's a blessing. I try to improve myself, because the national team is where I want to be."

Gnonto has already represented Italy against England earlier this season, coming off the bench in the Azzurri’s 1-0 Nations League victory. This time, though, at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, he is expected to start.

Head coach Roberto Mancini is fond of the young Leeds forward and has had no issue selecting him in the past despite his tender age and comparably lesser profile. Now, a Premier League regular, Gnonto is expected to feature even more prominently for the national team.

"The truth? I have the same feeling. I remember when I was a kid at Inter and he coached the first team: he was an idol and I never expected to be on the national team with him,” Gnonto adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has given a strong signal, both with me and with other youngsters. Hopefully many others will follow him.”

In addition to idolising Mancini, Gnonto has described facing England duo Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling this season as ‘unbelievable’.

"Of course, I've followed him [Rashford] a lot. It's right that a footballer of his level takes the opportunity to give positive messages and help others.

"A lot of people said I looked like him [Sterling]. Crossing him in the Premier League, it's unbelievable. I enjoy every moment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately for the young Italian, he will not have the opportunity to swap shirts with either of the two England men after Sterling was not selected by Gareth Southgate this month and Marcus Rashford withdrew from the squad with injury. That said, any disappointment the youngster may be feeling will be allayed by a victory in Naples against the Three Lions.