Leeds United star returns from injury as huge date looms for summer destiny
Charlie Cresswell was making stellar progress in the second half of the season as part of his loan spell at Millwall until the centre-back fractured his eye socket in April's goalless draw at home to West Brom.
The 20-year-old required surgery and subsequently missed the remainder of the campaign as the Lions narrowly missed a Championship play-offs place with an eighth-placed finish. Cresswell, though, was named in boss Lee Carsley’s England under-21s squad for a three-day training camp this month ahead of this summer’s under-21s Euros.
The young Lions are training for three days as part of the camp which finishes on Sunday and England have released images including one of Cresswell stepping out into action which has been shared on social media by the Whites defender.
The under-21s Euros will take place in Romania and Georgia between Wednesday, June 21 and Saturday, July 8. England will face Czech Republic, Israel and Germany in their group stage games and Carsley will name his squad for the finals next Wednesday.