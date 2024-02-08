Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United star remembers roots with generous donation to charity named in honour of former club icon

Leeds United midfielder and stand-in captain this season Ethan Ampadu has donated a match-issue shirt from the Whites' FA Cup replay victory over Plymouth Argyle to the Adam Stansfield Foundation, named in honour of the former Exeter City striker.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:20 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 11:23 GMT

Ampadu came through the ranks at Exeter, before moving onto Chelsea while still a teenager but has not forgotten his roots. As Leeds travelled to Devon this week where they saw off Plymouth in the FA Cup Fourth Round, Ampadu donated a match-issue jersey to the local charity which is closely aligned to his former employers.

Leeds' Welsh international joined Exeter's academy setup at the age of eight, while Stansfield still represented the Grecians, a time when Ampadu's father Kwame also held a coaching role at St. James' Park. Tragically, Stansfield passed away in 2010 following a battle with bowel cancer and as a result, the foundation in his name was set up.

"A huge thank you to @ethanamp26 for very kindly donating a match issued shirt signed by the [Leeds] squad for @TVickers1 to auction off for the @as9foundation. Thank you Ethan for your continued support- really appreciated by all the family", the foundation's official Twitter account posted following Leeds' fixture in Devon.

Ampadu did not feature in the win over the Pilgrims on Tuesday night - the first time he has not made an appearance this season since joining the club last summer - but was still in the matchday squad as an unused substitute. He is, however, expected to start in just over a week's time when Leeds return to the south coast to face Plymouth in the Championship. The Adam Stansfield Foundation aims to raise awareness of bowel cancer-related issues and works with young people to develop life skills through football.

A link to the foundation can be found here.

