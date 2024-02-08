Ampadu came through the ranks at Exeter, before moving onto Chelsea while still a teenager but has not forgotten his roots. As Leeds travelled to Devon this week where they saw off Plymouth in the FA Cup Fourth Round, Ampadu donated a match-issue jersey to the local charity which is closely aligned to his former employers.

Leeds' Welsh international joined Exeter's academy setup at the age of eight, while Stansfield still represented the Grecians, a time when Ampadu's father Kwame also held a coaching role at St. James' Park. Tragically, Stansfield passed away in 2010 following a battle with bowel cancer and as a result, the foundation in his name was set up.

"A huge thank you to @ethanamp26 for very kindly donating a match issued shirt signed by the [Leeds] squad for @TVickers1 to auction off for the @as9foundation. Thank you Ethan for your continued support- really appreciated by all the family", the foundation's official Twitter account posted following Leeds' fixture in Devon.