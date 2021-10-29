Whites winger Raphinha dazzled in his first three games for Brazil during the October international break against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

Brazil now face another two World Cup qualifiers in November and Raphinha has once again been included in Tite's squad, despite the return of Liverpool star Bobby Firmino who is also included after recovering from injury.

From a UK time perspective, Brazil face a home clash against Colombia in the early hours of Friday, November 12 (kick-off 12.30am), staged in Sao Paulo.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NOVEMBER GAMES: For Leeds United star Raphinha for Brazil following boss Tite's last squad selection. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

Four days later, Raphinha could come up against Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi as Brazil face an away fixture against Argentina in a 11.30pm kick-off on Tuesday, November 16 staged in San Juan.

Leeds have four games in November, even allowing for the two-week international break.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will sign off for the next pause to the season after the home clash against Leicester City on Sunday, November 7 (2pm kick-off).

United will return to action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, November 21 - a game which is a 4.30pm kick-off.

Leeds are then away at Brighton the following Saturday night and at home to Crystal Palace on Tuesday, November 30.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.