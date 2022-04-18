Kalvin Phillips went on holiday to Portugal with his family, where he also played golf with fellow midfielder Mateusz Klich, Tyler Roberts visited Barcelona and Crysencio Summerville returned to his home city of Rotterdam, while Raphinha went to Paris to support his Brazil international team-mate Neymar.

The Whites winger took in PSG's 2-1 home win over Marseille at Parc des Princes, enjoying the game in the company of one of Brazil's most famous YouTubers, Felipe Neto.

Neto, who boasts more than 43 million subscribers on YouTube and 15 million Instagram followers, later posted a video revealing he had found Raphinha to be an example of humility and a friend he would like to keep 'for life.'

The YouTuber, who earned a place in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 thanks to his criticism of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro, broke his policy of not asking for photos with people to get a snap with the Leeds United man, who reposted it on his own Instagram account.

Raphinha also caught up with Neymar, who scored PSG's opener in a win that stretched their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 15 points, after the game. The pair posed for a photo, which they both posted on Instagram, Raphinha adding the caption: "Always good to see you magic."

The 25-year-old, who scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season at Watford in the massive 3-0 win at Watford on April 9, is back in training at Thorp Arch this week ahead of next Monday's visit to Crystal Palace, which will end Leeds' 16-day wait between fixtures. Leeds will be hoping to have both Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo back involved as they prepare to face Patrick Vieira's Eagles.