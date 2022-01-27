Brazil have already secured their qualification for the winter tournament in Qatar but boss Tite has still named a strong squad for two more qualifiers in the current break.

Tite's side are facing Ecuador at the high altitude Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito for a 9pm kick-off UK time and the game is being screened live on Premier Sports 1.

Quito is based in the foothills of the Andes mountains and the stadium is 8970 feet above sea level.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ecuador are third in the South American qualifying group, 12 points behind runway leaders Brazil who have already qualified along with second-placed Argentina.

The top four seal a direct passage to Qatar with the fifth-placed side heading for play-offs that involve sides from Asia, Oceania and also the North, Central America and Caribbean group.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.